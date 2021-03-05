Samsung will use drone deliveries for Galaxy products in Ireland

Some Samsung customers in Ireland will receive their orders through a courier that can take to the skies and reach them within a few minutes. The tech giant has teamed up with Manna Drone Delivery to make, well, drone delivery an option for Irish customers, so long as they're purchasing the latest Galaxy devices. Eligible models include the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy A Series. In addition, orders must be placed via Samsung's Irish website, and the option only available for customers based in a town called Oranmore at the moment.

Manna uses customized aerospace grade drones that can fly at an altitude of 164 to 262 feet and at speeds exceeding 60 kph (37 mph). The company says that's fast enough for a drone to reach Oranmore customers within three minutes after leaving the dispatch center. Manna has been working with Tesco and other local businesses to deliver grocery, books and medicine to people in the area. Its drones will facilitate a similar end-to-end contactless experience for Samsung customers.

"Superior customer experience is at the heart of what we do and with this new service we are embracing what we believe will be the future of retail," Eamonn Grant, Head of Online for Samsung Ireland said. "In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to ‘click and collect’ and we are really thrilled to be partnering Manna to achieve this."

While availability is currently limited, the companies say they're "keen to expand this service nationwide in the future."