The Exynos 2100 is Samsung’s high-end mobile chip for 2021

With just two days before its first Unpacked event of 2021, Samsung has detailed its latest high-end Exynos mobile chip. The Exynos 2100 represents two important milestones for Samsung. It's the company's first 5nm chipset. It's also Samsung's first high-end chip to include an integrated 5G modem that supports both mmWave and Sub-6GHz. Both are notable design features since they'll give the Exynos 2100 a significant edge when it comes to power consumption over Samsung's previous generation Exynos 990 chip, which made its way into international variants of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 last year.
Power consumption has historically been a weak point of Samsung's Exynos chipsets compared to Qualcomm's Snapdragon lineup. The Snapdragon variants of Samsung's high-end phones frequently delivered better battery life than their Exynos-equipped counterparts. It's clear that was a major focus for Samsung's engineers when they sat down to design the Exynos 2100.