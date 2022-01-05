Samsung's portable Freestyle projector focuses and levels automatically

Samsung's making more moves in the portable projector market with its new Freestyle model. It weighs just 1.83 lbs, and with the help of auto focus and auto leveling features that'll help align whatever you're watching, you'll have a lot of options for where to place it.

You'll be able to project content at a display size ranging from 30 to 100 inches with a 1080p resolution. It has a 180-degree cradle stand, so you can point it toward a ceiling and watch things while you're lying down. Alternatively, using a base accessory, the Freestyle can connect to a standard E26 lightbulb socket.

If you want to use the device on the go, there's an optional waterproof case and portable battery. You might not even need to connect it to speakers, as Samsung is promising 360-degree audio. Expect far-field voice control too.

The Freestyle will have much of the technology and customization features of Samsung's smart TVs, according to the company. In addition, you can attach the lens cap for mood lighting while you play your favorite music. The portable projector will be available for pre-order on Samsung's US website starting today for $899. It will be available in other regions over the coming months.