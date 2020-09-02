Latest in Gear

Samsung's latest Galaxy Book Flex gets 5G and 11th-gen Intel CPUs

The 2-in-1 has a '13MP world-facing camera,' in case that's something you ever wanted.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G
Samsung

It’s only been a few months since Samsung released its Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1, but it’s already updating the machine. It will release a model that includes Intel’s new 11th-gen processors and supports 5G and WiFi 6.

Samsung says the Galaxy Book Flex 5G meets the requirements for Intel’s Evo initiative (formerly known as Project Athena). Those include near-instant wake and at least nine hours of battery life on laptops with 1080p screens.

It’s the first Samsung notebook with a 13MP world-facing camera — if you thought people taking photos with tablets was annoying, just wait till they’re doing so with laptops. There’s a 720p front-facing camera too for all the Zoom calls you’ll be on until the end of time, along with a built-in S Pen you can use on the 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen. At 1.26 kg, the Galaxy Book Flex 5G isn’t exactly hefty either.

The laptop should have a “more efficient battery life” this time around, according to Samsung. It’s unclear quite what that means in practice, though. Like the first model, the Galaxy Book Flex 5G has a 69.7Wh battery. Back in May, it said the original Galaxy Book Flex would deliver up to 20 hours of runtime. When Engadget ran some battery tests for our generally positive review, that figure was closer to 13 and a half hours.

That said, Evo-certified laptops are required to have fast charging support that gives batteries at least four hours of power after just 30 minutes of charging. Hopefully, that’s prompted Samsung to make some improvements on the battery front here. However, you might be in for a wait to find out whether that’s the case. There’s no word on US availability or pricing as yet.

