Samsung Galaxy Buds update adds handy Galaxy Buds+ features

If you happen to own a pair of Samsung's original Galaxy Buds, you'll now be able to do more with them. The company has released a new software update for the true wireless headphones that brings over a couple of features that were previously exclusive to the newer Galaxy Buds+.

The most notable enhancement is the addition of an improved ambient sound mode. You can enable the feature to work automatically, as well as with just one of the earbuds in your ear. Samsung says the enhanced ambient sound functionality gives Galaxy Buds owners more options on how they tune out -- or, in this case, tune in -- to their surroundings.