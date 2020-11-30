Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung's unannounced 'Galaxy Buds Pro' surface at the FCC

The earbuds will reportedly have ANC and a familiar design.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds
Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung isn’t waiting long to update the Galaxy Buds lineup, and its next model might focus on one rather important upgrade. 9to5Google reports that MySmartPrice has uncovered a certification revealing an upcoming “Galaxy Buds Pro,” with a new FCC filing for the same model number supporting those claims. Neither entry says much by itself beyond hints of a Galaxy Buds Live-style square battery case, but there may already be clues as to how the true wireless earbuds will improve.

SamMobile claims the future earbuds will “likely” add active noice cancellation (ANC) to the design you’ve seen for the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ available today. That’s not a big shock when the Buds Live already had ANC, but the technology could be much more effective in the Pro given the better in-ear seal. This would be a more direct competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro.

If the report is accurate, you could also see the “usual upgrades” to audio quality as well as an improved Ambient mode to let in outside sounds.

You might not have to wait long to see the finished product, at any rate. The rumor has Samsung releasing the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21, which might debut as early as January. If so, a large chunk of the current Galaxy Buds range will be obsolete in less than a year — not that you’ll likely mind if you’re looking for Android-friendly wireless audio.

Samsung, galaxy buds, galaxy buds pro, earbuds, true wireless earbuds, audio
