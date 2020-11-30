Samsung's unannounced 'Galaxy Buds Pro' surface at the FCC

Samsung isn’t waiting long to update the Galaxy Buds lineup, and its next model might focus on one rather important upgrade. 9to5Google reports that MySmartPrice has uncovered a certification revealing an upcoming “Galaxy Buds Pro,” with a new FCC filing for the same model number supporting those claims. Neither entry says much by itself beyond hints of a Galaxy Buds Live-style square battery case, but there may already be clues as to how the true wireless earbuds will improve.

SamMobile claims the future earbuds will “likely” add active noice cancellation (ANC) to the design you’ve seen for the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ available today. That’s not a big shock when the Buds Live already had ANC, but the technology could be much more effective in the Pro given the better in-ear seal. This would be a more direct competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro.