Galaxy S21 specs leak hints at Ultra model with S Pen support

There might not be much mystery left when Samsung reveals the Galaxy S21 (or S30) next year. Android Police sources claim to have leaked detailed specs for the S21 family, and they suggest the Ultra model will be even more of a centerpiece than it is now. While display sizes should remain very similar across the line, the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra will reportedly use a battery-saving LTPO display (like that in the Note 20 Ultra) with S Pen support and an eye-searing 1,600-nit peak brightness. The stylus won’t be included, the sources said. Instead, you’ll have to buy a case if you want to easily carry the pen with you.

The whole lineup, including the 6.2-inch S21 and 6.7-inch S21+, will reportedly move to the expected Snapdragon 875 in some countries and the unannounced Exynos 2100 in others. Don’t groan if you’re used to Exynos variants struggling to keep up, though. The 2100 is supposed to be “on-par or better than” the Snapdragon. We’d be cautious about accepting that boast at face value, but it is a positive sign if true.