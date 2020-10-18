Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer/OnLeaks, Voice

Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones might sport even larger camera bumps

They might debut earlier, too.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Steve Hemmerstoffer/OnLeaks, Voice

If you’re not particularly fond of the big camera bumps on the Galaxy S20, its follow-up might not change your mind. OnLeaks and Pigtou (thanks to Xleaks7) have shared what they say are leak-based renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S21, or Galaxy S30, and the camera modules would be virtually inescapable on the upcoming phones. Even the standard version would have a three-camera bump that appears to spill over the edge, with the flash moved to the side to keep its look clean.

Not surprisingly, OnLeaks further claimed the Ultra variant would have an even larger array that runs right to the edge of the phone, unlike the S20 Ultra’s suddenly compact-looking design.

The external profiles don’t provide too many clues as to what the Galaxy S21 (or S30) would entail, although there are a few clues that it would be a relatively safe design beyond the bumps. The standard model would have a roughly flat 6.2-inch screen with the familiar hole-punch selfie cam, while the Ultra would have a slightly curved screen somewhere between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. The Ultra would still keep its long-zoom rear camera, although it’s not certain what else would change.

Just when you’d see the new Galaxy line is another story. In sync with an earlier SamMobile leak, OnLeaks suggested Samsung would debut the new phones in January, rather than the customary February or March. Whether or not that happens isn’t certain. While it might be easier to hold an event in January early given the lack of in-person gatherings, Samsung rarely introduces major phones that early in the year in recent times — 2020’s introductions were Lite versions of the S10 and Note 10. While we wouldn’t rule out a full launch, don’t be surprised if any mention of the S21/S30 in January is limited to a brief teaser.

In this article: Samsung, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S30, Galaxy S30 Ultra, smartphone, mobile, Android, OnLeaks, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
