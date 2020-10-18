Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones might sport even larger camera bumps

If you’re not particularly fond of the big camera bumps on the Galaxy S20, its follow-up might not change your mind. OnLeaks and Pigtou (thanks to Xleaks7) have shared what they say are leak-based renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S21, or Galaxy S30, and the camera modules would be virtually inescapable on the upcoming phones. Even the standard version would have a three-camera bump that appears to spill over the edge, with the flash moved to the side to keep its look clean.
Not surprisingly, OnLeaks further claimed the Ultra variant would have an even larger array that runs right to the edge of the phone, unlike the S20 Ultra’s suddenly compact-looking design.