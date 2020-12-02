Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro sports updated design in leaked images

Thanks to an FCC filing earlier this week, we know Samsung’s next true wireless earbuds are very likely called Galaxy Buds Pro. And thanks to noteworthy leaker Evan Blass, we now have our first look what’s reportedly the unannounced buds and their charging case. As previously reported, the Buds Pro design is more akin to the look of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ rather than the bean-shaped earbuds of the Galaxy Buds Live. There are some aesthetic changes though, namely a more oval shape than the somewhat triangular design of Samsung’s previous models. There’s also a more prominent speaker grille, likely covering microphones for speech and/or active noise cancellation (ANC).

Another notable design element from Blass’ imagery is the Buds Pro case. As Sammobible reported, this accessory looks like the square case that comes with the Buds Live rather than the pill-shaped holder from the Galaxy Buds and Buds+. Thanks to the FCC docs, we know the case holds a larger 500 mAh battery, though we’ll have to wait and see if that translates to any gains in overall listening time.