Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evan Blass

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro sports updated design in leaked images

Our first look at the upcoming ANC true wireless model.
Billy Steele
56m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Evan Blass

Thanks to an FCC filing earlier this week, we know Samsung’s next true wireless earbuds are very likely called Galaxy Buds Pro. And thanks to noteworthy leaker Evan Blass, we now have our first look what’s reportedly the unannounced buds and their charging case. As previously reported, the Buds Pro design is more akin to the look of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ rather than the bean-shaped earbuds of the Galaxy Buds Live. There are some aesthetic changes though, namely a more oval shape than the somewhat triangular design of Samsung’s previous models. There’s also a more prominent speaker grille, likely covering microphones for speech and/or active noise cancellation (ANC).

Another notable design element from Blass’ imagery is the Buds Pro case. As Sammobible reported, this accessory looks like the square case that comes with the Buds Live rather than the pill-shaped holder from the Galaxy Buds and Buds+. Thanks to the FCC docs, we know the case holds a larger 500 mAh battery, though we’ll have to wait and see if that translates to any gains in overall listening time.

Sammobile has also previously reported that the Galaxy Buds Pro will “likely” offer ANC, a key feature both the Buds and Buds+ lacked. What’s more, the site says this new model will debut alongside Samsung’s next phones, the Galaxy S21 line, which are expected to be officially introduced as early as January. Lastly, if you don’t want to splurge for ANC on the Galaxy Buds Pro, Blass reports you will still have options. The Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ are likely to still be part of Samsung’s audio lineup with discounted prices.

In this article: samsung, galaxy buds pro, anc, noise cancelling, active noise cancellation, earbuds, leak, true wireless, audio, true wireless earbuds, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
My return to ‘No Man’s Sky’ was a reminder of death and the void

My return to ‘No Man’s Sky’ was a reminder of death and the void

View
China's lunar sampling robot beams back its first full-color moon shots

China's lunar sampling robot beams back its first full-color moon shots

View
Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

View
The Morning After: Samsung might not release a new Galaxy Note next year

The Morning After: Samsung might not release a new Galaxy Note next year

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr