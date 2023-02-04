Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is $200 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re looking for a Chromebook for school or work, one of Engadget’s favorites is on sale right now. Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. After a 29 percent discount, the “fiesta red” Core i3-10110U model is currently $499, down from $700. That’s the lowest-ever price Engadget has seen for the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Best of all, the discount applies to the model that is the best value for most people.

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 For two years in a row, Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 has been one of Engadget's Chrome OS devices. A $200 discount makes this laptop even better. $499 at Amazon

Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham gave the Galaxy Chromebook 2 a score of 82 in 2021. After the original Galaxy Chromebook scored poorly due to middling battery life, Samsung made some dramatic changes for the follow-up model. The 2021 version features a 1080p QLED panel that is one of the best displays you’ll find on a Chrome OS device. The screen is vibrant and bright and features excellent viewing angles. The switch to a Full HD resolution, where the previous model had a 4K display, means the Galaxy Chromebook 2 also offers significantly better battery life. In Engadget’s testing, the laptop consistently went about six to seven hours on a single charge. With 8GB of RAM, the Core i3-10110U model on sale should offer more than enough computing power for most Chrome OS users.

