Samsung's Galaxy Fit 2 can run for two weeks on a single charge

When it comes to fitness trackers, consumers are spoiled for choice. Between devices from Fitbit, Garmin and now even Amazon, there's probably a device out there suited for everyone, no matter their specific needs. But that same amount of choice can make it difficult for some trackers to stand out. Samsung's Galaxy Fit is the perfect example. It's a capable device that does a lot right, but it doesn't have any features that make it more compelling than any other fitness tracker you can buy. For the Galaxy Fit 2, Samsung may have found a way to get consumers to notice the wearable.

Announced today at IFA Berlin, the highlight of the device is battery life. In normal circumstances, Samsung says you can get 15 days of use out of the wearable on a single charge. You can extend that amount to 21 days using specific settings. By comparison, you could get a week of battery life from the Galaxy Fit. That's about what you can expect from most other fitness trackers too.