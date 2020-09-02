The Galaxy A42 could be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone yet

Through most of 2020, Samsung has tried to make 5G-capable phones available at almost every price point. Its IFA keynote saw the company continue that strategy with the announcement of the Galaxy A42 5G.
Samsung didn't say too about the device, but what we do know is that it will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and four main cameras. As you can see from the images of the phone, it has a design you don't see too often, with the majority of the back panel covered in a multi-colored textured surface. It also forgoes the Infinity-O display cutout seen on Samsung's other mid-range and high-end devices in favor of a waterdrop-style notch.