Image credit: Samsung

The Galaxy A42 could be Samsung's cheapest 5G phone yet

The company also announced a new mid-range tablet.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
9m ago
Galaxy A42 5G
Samsung

Through most of 2020, Samsung has tried to make 5G-capable phones available at almost every price point. Its IFA keynote saw the company continue that strategy with the announcement of the Galaxy A42 5G.

Samsung didn't say too about the device, but what we do know is that it will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and four main cameras. As you can see from the images of the phone, it has a design you don't see too often, with the majority of the back panel covered in a multi-colored textured surface. It also forgoes the Infinity-O display cutout seen on Samsung's other mid-range and high-end devices in favor of a waterdrop-style notch.

Samsung plans to release the A42 5G later this year. We don't know how much it will cost or whether it will make its way to the US. But based on its model number, it will likely set you back less than either the A51 5G and A71 5G. Those two phones made their way stateside earlier this year, costing $500 and $600, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
Samsung

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab A7. Thankfully, the company was more forthcoming about its new tablet. It features a 10.4-inch display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio and four Dolby Atmos-capable speakers. The images of the tablet Samsung sent over show it will also include a headphone jack and what looks like a SIM slot. As with the A42 5G, Samsung didn't say how much the tablet will cost, but the company did tell us it will make its way to the US. In any case, the Tab A7 should be an affordable alternative to the company's new Tab S7 and S7+ tablets.

