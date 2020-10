You can also buy the standard Note 20 for $750 — it was a tough sell at its original $1,000, but the lower price makes a considerably better case for it. And if you don’t particularly care for a stylus, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is down to the same $1,050 ($350 off) as its Note counterpart.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the definition of a no-compromise phone between its lavish screen, brisk performance, strong battery life and largely solid cameras, even if you don’t consider the S Pen. The only misgivings we have with the device itself are the inconsistent photos and so-so software features. After that, our only hang-up is the official price — and that’s not an issue with the Prime Day sale.

