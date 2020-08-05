Samsung's UWB tech will let you use a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as a digital key

The flagship Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Samsung’s first phone with ultra wideband (UWB) technology first seen on Apple’s iPhone 11. In the short term, that technology will power Google’s new Nearby Share, letting you see others around you with Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or future Samsung UWB devices. Down the road, however, the UWB tech could power AR tech or even let you use your phone as a “digital key” that senses when you approach the door, according to Samsung.
UWB technology uses very high frequency (up to 8,250 MHz) short range wireless signals. At the same time, it runs on low-power tech so it won’t drain your phone or interfere with other wireless signals.