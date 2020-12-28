Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

Rumors have been swirling that Samsung will reveal its Galaxy S21 lineup a little earlier than usual next year, perhaps on January 14th (the last day of CES) rather than at an Unpacked event in February. Samsung has stoked the flames of those reports by opening up preorder reservations for its upcoming smartphones.

It doesn’t cost anything to register and guarantee yourself a preorder slot. Samsung is offering $50 towards accessories if you reserve a preorder and go on to buy a device, and another $10 in credit if you do so through the Shop Samsung app. You can also see how much trade-in credit you'll receive for your current device. Samsung will give you up to $700 in credit for its recent smartphones or an iPhone 12.