Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

It's another hint that Samsung will reveal its next handsets very soon.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
6h ago
Comments
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy S21 preorder reservations
Samsung

Rumors have been swirling that Samsung will reveal its Galaxy S21 lineup a little earlier than usual next year, perhaps on January 14th (the last day of CES) rather than at an Unpacked event in February. Samsung has stoked the flames of those reports by opening up preorder reservations for its upcoming smartphones.

It doesn’t cost anything to register and guarantee yourself a preorder slot. Samsung is offering $50 towards accessories if you reserve a preorder and go on to buy a device, and another $10 in credit if you do so through the Shop Samsung app. You can also see how much trade-in credit you'll receive for your current device. Samsung will give you up to $700 in credit for its recent smartphones or an iPhone 12.

If you're the slightest bit interested in grabbing a new phone, it seems there's little downside in providing your details while we wait for Samsung to reveal what it has up its sleeve. You're not obliged to buy an S21 if you do. However, Samsung says reservations will end soon, so you'll need to decide quickly if you want to lock in a preorder slot.

While Samsung has yet to confirm an S21 event for January, a number of leaks and rumors have hinted at what's in store. There could be an Ultra model with S Pen support and a Note 20 Ultra-style LTPO display. The lineup will at last support 4K, 60 frames per second video capture, according to rumors. Leaked images have also provided a look at the color options and updated rear camera array. 

In this article: mobike, samsung, galaxy, galaxy s21, samsung galaxy s21, preorder, preorders, reservation, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

View
Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

View
Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

View
Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

View
Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr