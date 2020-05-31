Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Samsung's next Galaxy Watch gets spoiled by the FCC

It will be smaller while sharing many things in common.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Engadget

If Samsung was hoping to keep plans for a Galaxy Watch sequel under wraps, it’s probably disappointed. Droid-Life (via 9to5Google) has discovered a series of FCC filings that not-so-subtly reveal the next version of Samsung’s flagship smartwatch. It’s superficially similar, complete with 5ATM water resistance, GPS and LTE models. However, Samsung is backing slightly away from its tendency toward giant smartwatches — the larger model will have a 45mm case instead of the current 46mm, while the more reasonably-sized 42mm model will shrink to 41mm.

What few images are available only show the back of the watch, so it’s unclear if the control scheme will change to the touch-based bezel of the Watch Active 2. SamMobile sources insist that the rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch will return, though, so fans of direct physical control might get to breathe a sigh of relief.

It’s not certain when the new watch would ship. Samsung has sometimes launched new wristwear alongside Galaxy Note updates in late summer, mind you, so don’t be surprised if this refresh is available by August or earlier.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (2020) at the FCC
Samsung/FCC
