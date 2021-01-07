Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leak suggests a more familiar design

The Active 4 may not be the only Samsung smartwatch to feature its new OS built with Google. Android Headlines has published leaked pics of a new device it claims is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. While the fitness-focused Active 4 features a slimmer design, the Classic appears to sport a larger, rotating bezel with two noticeably bigger buttons on the side for navigation. The latter are rectangular in shape, compared to the rounded buttons on 2016's Gear S3 Classic and 2020's Galaxy Watch 3.

Android Headlines

Breaking away from tradition, Samsung will reportedly offer the new watch in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. Previously, the Korean company released either 42mm or 46mm or 40mm and 44mm models. As with the Active 4 leak, there's no mention of the exact screen size. But, apparently the watch will come in three colors (compared to four for the upcoming Active 4) including white, gray and black. The restrained design also reportedly extends to the cases, which will offer a silver or black option in either stainless steel or aluminum across all three sizes.

Like the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 before it, the new smartwatch will apparently feature a Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ display on the stainless steel and aluminum models, respectively. The new classic is reportedly 5ATM rated, meaning its water resistant up to 50 metres for 10 minutes, and dust-resistant thanks to its MIL-STD-810G standard.

You may not have to wait long to find out more about the new device. Samsung recently confirmed that the first One UI-based Galaxy Watch will be unveiled at its Unpacked event this summer.