Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bundles are up to $250 off right now
Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5 and add a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $100.
As part of Samsung's fall sale event, you can get a for as little as $100 with a new phone purchase. The phones eligible for this bundle deal include the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The Watch 6, which debuted in August at a starting price of $300, is effectively getting a $200 price drop in this deal. That might be compelling if you already need a new phone and are on the fence about a
Galaxy S23 Ultra$1,200
Galaxy Z Fold 5$1,800$1,920Save $120
The exact savings you can get with a purchase will vary depending on the size of the watch and if you choose a Bluetooth or LTE model. The basic 40mm size with Bluetooth connectivity will run $100 as part of the bundle, while upgrading to 44mm will cost $110, down from $330. On the LTE side of things, the 40mm and 44mm varieties go for $120 and $130, respectively. That top-spec version technically shaves $250 off the retail price, so spend a little more, save a little more.
For those that don’t need a watch, you can alternatively get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $130 off with your purchase. The Buds 2 Pro, which comes in white, purple, or graphite, normally sells for $230 but can now be purchased for $50 with a phone. However, if both a smartwatch and a new pair of wireless earbuds don't tickle your fancy, you can add a Galaxy Tab S9 to your Android collection instead. You can save up to $230 on the 256 GB beige tablet. It originally goes for $920, but with this deal will only cost $690, but only if you get the Galaxy S 23 Ultra.
