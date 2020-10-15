Save $120 when you buy the Galaxy Buds and Watch Active 2 together

The $280 price tag applies when you select the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 in cloud silver and the Galaxy Buds+ in the color of your choice. If you want the larger 44mm case size, a watch with LTE or the more expensive Buds Live, the final price will be a bit more. But regardless of the models you choose, you’re guaranteed to save $120 on the total cost of the bundle. Just add the watch of your choosing to your cart first and then you’ll see the discount reflected in the final cost of the earbuds.

While our current favorite Android watch is the $400 Galaxy Watch 3, the slimmer Watch Active 2 is a close second. We gave it a score of 85 for its upgraded sensors, touch-sensitive bezel and the convenient Tizen OS that powers it. Not only does it have most of the essential features you’d expect in a smartwatch — things like activity tracking, music controls, custom watch faces and an all-day battery life — but it also has a more sophisticated look than competing devices from Fitbit or Garmin.

The watch can pair via Bluetooth with the Galaxy Buds that you purchase, too, allowing you to listen to music on the go without your smartphone handy. If you take the plunge with this bundle, we recommend grabbing the Galaxy Buds+ instead of the Buds Live — you’ll spend less overall and you’ll get a better pair of earbuds.

We gave the Buds+ a score of 85 and still think they are the best Galaxy earbuds you can get right now. Samsung drastically improved their sound and call quality and we appreciate their long battery life and more thoughtful iOS integration (thanks to a new, dedicated app). If you must have Galaxy earbuds with active noise-cancellation, you’ll find that feature on the Buds Live. However, the ANC quality disappointed us and we didn’t find the sound quality to be particularly stellar, either.

