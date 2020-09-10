Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

A little over a month after it revealed the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung is bringing some of that wearable’s most compelling features to an older device. A Galaxy Watch Active 2 update is rolling out now, which adds features focused on health, communication and connectivity.
Running Analysis digs into metrics including asymmetry, regularity, stiffness and ground contact time to help you boost your performance and reduce the risk of injury. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can also provide VO2 max readings, which indicate the maximum level of oxygen you can utilize during intense exercise. The wearable now has a fall detection function, which can send emergency alerts to up to four contacts when it suspects that the wearer has fallen.