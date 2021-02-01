Samsung cuts $250 off the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G 

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G by $250. You can now buy the unlocked version of the foldable phone for $1,200 before trade-in incentives from Samsung’s website.

First announced in February 2020, Samsung updated the Galaxy Z Flip partway through the summer to make it 5G compatible. With today’s price cut, the 5G variant is $100 less than the LTE version. And the new model is the one to buy if you’re set on purchasing Samsung’s foldable. Not only is the 5G model cheaper, but it also features a more modern processor. The Galaxy Z Flip’s Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset is now coming up on its second birthday.