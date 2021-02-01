Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung cuts $250 off the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G 

But you should buy the Galaxy S21 instead. 
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G by $250. You can now buy the unlocked version of the foldable phone for $1,200 before trade-in incentives from Samsung’s website.   

First announced in February 2020, Samsung updated the Galaxy Z Flip partway through the summer to make it 5G compatible. With today’s price cut, the 5G variant is $100 less than the LTE version. And the new model is the one to buy if you’re set on purchasing Samsung’s foldable. Not only is the 5G model cheaper, but it also features a more modern processor. The Galaxy Z Flip’s Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset is now coming up on its second birthday. 

What we said of the Galaxy Z Flip (and by extension the 5G model) last year still stands today. Folding display and nostalgic form factor aside, there aren’t a lot of good reasons to buy the Galaxy Z Flip over a more traditional flat-screen phone, particularly now that you can get the Galaxy S21 and S21+ for $800 and $1,000. While Samsung’s new phones don’t have many upgrades over the S20 lineup, they come with Qualcomm’s latest high-end processor, and you’ll get an additional year of support over the Galaxy Z Flip since it’s already a year into its lifecycle.  

In this article: Samsung, mobile, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, smartphone, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ford vehicles will run on Android Auto starting in 2023

Ford vehicles will run on Android Auto starting in 2023

View
Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes | Engadget

Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes | Engadget

View
US invests $232 million in at-home, phone-based COVID-19 tests

US invests $232 million in at-home, phone-based COVID-19 tests

View
Apple just paid a record $25 million to buy a Sundance movie

Apple just paid a record $25 million to buy a Sundance movie

View
Apple releases an iCloud password extension for Chrome

Apple releases an iCloud password extension for Chrome

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr