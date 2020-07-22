Samsung's $1,450 Galaxy Z Flip 5G will land in the US on August 7th

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable we've tested so far this year, and it's a little odd to see that sentiment in writing -- it feels like we published that review a lifetime ago, not five months back. What's more peculiar is just how quickly Samsung cooked up a new version of its charming foldable flip phone. The company officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G this morning, and as its name suggests, the device packs the next-generation network support the original missed out on.
The first Galaxy Z Flip used Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, a sliver of computing silicon that was about a year old when Samsung squeezed it into its second foldable. We didn't have any issues with how the chipset's octa-core processor ran, but it was a generation older than what we got in the Galaxy S20 series and couldn't play nice with 5G networks -- not exactly a great look for a $1,380 phone. The new, $1,450 Z Flip 5G remedies that by using the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset instead, making this new model at least marginally faster than the S20s we got earlier this year. (We'll let you know how much faster when we can; this will be one of the first 865+ phones to hit the US.)