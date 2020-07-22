Samsung's $1,450 Galaxy Z Flip 5G will land in the US on August 7th

Apart from all that, the rest of the Z Flip formula hasn't changed much. There's still a tiny, 1.1-inch LCD screen on top of the phone -- or on its back, depending on how you look at it -- and its dual battery capacity is still locked at 3,300mAh. That's not to say Samsung just swapped chipsets and called it a day, though. The biggest physical difference between the original versions and these new models are their colors: The Z Flip 5G comes in Mystic Gray and the same Mystic Bronze we've seen in all those Galaxy Note 20 leaks. And these new Z Flips pack updated software features, like a new Multi-window panel that makes it easier to launch two apps on top of each other, and the ability to run YouTube in Flex Mode. (Presumably, these tweaks will land on the older Z Flip via software update soon enough.)

As usual, a bevy of pre-launch leaks means the Z Flip 5G's existence wasn't much of a secret. What's more surprising is Samsung's timing: It seems unusual for the company to be talking about its foldable plans right now, with Unpacked set to unfold in a web browser near you in just a few weeks. On the other hand, though, today's announcement may have just made Samsung's Unpacked agenda more obvious.

Tae-moon Roh, president and head of Samsung’s mobile communications business, wrote in a recent blog post that the company plans to announce "five new power devices" during the streamed event. The current list of leaks either confirms or strongly suggests that some Galaxy Notes, a Galaxy Watch, some bean-shaped earbuds and a new Galaxy Tab to take on the iPad Pro will be among the devices Samsung reveals on August 5th -- now that the Z Flip 5G is official, it may be that Samsung's last big Unpacked reveal will be the next-generation Galaxy Fold. Or not. There might not be a “last big reveal” if one of those five slots is technically occupied by something like a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra instead, but we’re hopeful that Samsung isn’t done talking about new foldables just yet.