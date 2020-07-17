Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live may include active noise cancellation

Like most people, if you've been following the saga of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Live, you've probably scratched your head at some point. Ever since they first leaked, the headphones — lovely referred to as the Galaxy Beans by almost anyone who has seen them — have confused. After all, why would Samsung go with such a strange design? Whatever the company’s reasons, they may be more compelling than we originally thought.
On Friday, frequent Windows leaker WalkingCat (@h0x0d) shared what looks like an official advert for the upcoming pair of true wireless earbuds (via SamMobile). The clip ends with text saying, "Keep the noise out. Let the sound in." At the very least, this suggests the Galaxy Buds Live will include an ambient sound feature you'll be able to activate when you want to hear what's happening around you. Given that both the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ already include this feature, there's little reason to believe these new headphones won't.