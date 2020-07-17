Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live may include active noise cancellation

The text may also indicate they'll include active noise cancellation (ANC), a first for Samsung's Galaxy Buds lineup. If ANC is something these headphones feature, it will be interesting to see how they counteract ambient sounds without silicone ear tips; none of the leaked photos we've seen of the Galaxy Buds Live suggest they come with any kind of tips. That's an important detail because nearly every pair of ANC in-ear headphones you can buy at the moment comes with silicone ear tips since they help create a physical seal between your ear and the outside world. It's when you have that seal that the technology works best.

There have been suggestions the Galaxy Buds Live will be as affordable as the $150 Galaxy Buds+. If they do end up coming with ANC, they’ll be very competitive against headphones like the $249 AirPods Pro and $239 Sony WF-1000XM3.

WalkingCat

Besides the clip, WalkingCat shared two official-looking images of the Galaxy Buds Live. The first gives us a look at the earbuds' underside, something we hadn't seen before. The other photo provides a sense of how the kidney-shaped headphones will look in your ears. In short, not a disaster. We expect Samsung will announce the Galaxy Buds Live alongside the Note 20 at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 5th.