Samsung teases premium Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung’s special edition Galaxy Z Flip definitely wasn’t a one-off. The tech giant has teased (via SamMobile) a Thom Browne Edition of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2. As you might imagine, it spices up the already premium-looking foldable phone with Browne’s signature mix of US-inspired color stripes against a gray backdrop. Even the camera module is color-matched to complete the look.

The company previously said it would follow the bundle strategy it used for Browne Edition Z Flip. You should get the phone alongside matching versions of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. You won’t risk looking gauche by picking up standard accessories.