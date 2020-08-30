Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung teases premium Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

It's bound to be even more expensive than the standard foldable phone.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
73 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition teaser
Samsung

Samsung’s special edition Galaxy Z Flip definitely wasn’t a one-off. The tech giant has teased (via SamMobile) a Thom Browne Edition of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2. As you might imagine, it spices up the already premium-looking foldable phone with Browne’s signature mix of US-inspired color stripes against a gray backdrop. Even the camera module is color-matched to complete the look.

The company previously said it would follow the bundle strategy it used for Browne Edition Z Flip. You should get the phone alongside matching versions of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. You won’t risk looking gauche by picking up standard accessories.

As you might imagine, though, the combination of a fashion imprint and the extras could easily make this one of the most expensive Samsung phones to date. The Thom Browne Galaxy Z Flip cost $2,480 when new, or well over the $1,380 price of the standard Z Flip. With the Z Fold 2 likely to carry a considerably higher starting price (the original Galaxy Fold was $1,980), there’s a real chance its Browne counterpart could crack the $3,000 mark — this really will be for the wealthy and style-conscious.

In this article: Samsung, galaxy z fold 2, galaxy z fold 2 5g, Android, mobile, smartphone, foldable phone, Thom Browne, video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
73 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

View
Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

View
What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View
GoPro's Hero 9 Black might include a color front screen for vloggers

GoPro's Hero 9 Black might include a color front screen for vloggers

View
Samsung teases premium Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung teases premium Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr