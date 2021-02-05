Samsung’s 8K Neo QLED TV lineup starts at $3,500

Samsung has revealed pricing for its 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs, which use Mini-LED technology with thousands of LEDs to boost backlight and brightness performance. The 4K models range from 55-inch to 85-inch screen sizes, while the 8K TVs are between 65 and 85 inches. Samsung says all of the models should ship next month.

At the higher end of the Neo QLED 8K lineup is the QN900A series. The TVs boast Quantum Matrix Technology Pro tech, which combines Mini-LEDs with a backlight dimming system that's more precise than previous versions, Samsung claims. The Neo Quantum Processor 8K can boost picture quality through scene-by-scene AI optimization, according to the company.

There's support for HDR10+, 8K AI upscaling and a 120Hz refresh rate, while Samsung claims the TV can automatically configure 3D audio based on its positioning and room acoustics. The Multi View feature, meanwhile, lets you view video from up to four inputs simultaneously — ideal for keeping an eye on a sporting event or the news while watching a show or playing a game.

With the Super Ultrawide GameView mode, you can play PC games at very wide resolutions (think 21:9 and 32:9 ratios). The Game Bar feature allows you to check the frames-per-second rate, check input lag and adjust wireless headset settings as you play. You'll also get Samsung's new solar-powered remote to operate the TV.

Samsung

The QN800A dials things back a bit. It has 4.2.2 surround sound instead of 6.2.2, 70W audio (the QN900A's speakers have 80W of power) and Quantum HDR 32x support instead of 48x.

The QN900A lineup starts at $5,000 for the 65-inch model. The 75-inch version costs $7,000 and opting for the 85-inch display will set you back $9,000. The QN800A series costs $3,500 (65 inches), $4,800 (75 inches) and $6,500 (85 inches). Samsung is planning to ship all of those 8K TVs by March 13th. For those who lock in a preorder from either series, the company will toss in a professional mounting worth $120.

If you're not quite ready to make the leap to 8K but you're still in the market for a brand new 4K set, Samsung might have you covered. The Neo QLED 4K TVs use the same Mini-LED tech as the 8K models, and feature 4K AI upscaling, Quantum HDR 32x, a 120 Hz refresh rate, the solar-powered remote, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) and much more. The QN90A series will ship by March 6th and cost $1,800 for the 55-inch model, $2,600 for the 65-inch version, $3,500 for 75 inches, and $5,000 for 85 inches.

The QN85A models have Quantum HDR 24X instead of Quantum HDR 32x. They use Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound system with upfiring speakers, while the QN90A models have speakers built into all sides of the TV. The QN85A series starts at $1,600 for the 55-inch version. You'll need to fork over $2,200, $3,000 or $4,500 for the 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models respectively. The company says those TVs will ship by March 20th.