Image credit: Samsung

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

The 49-inch HDR1000 Odyssey G9 with a 1000r curvature costs $1,700.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
33m ago
Samsung Odyssey G9 1000R curved monitor
Samsung

Samsung revealed its first Odyssey gaming monitors back at CES 2020, and the acute curves and wild designs definitely made an impression on us. We also learned the specs, including the 240Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond response time and HDR capability of the QLED and VA panels. What we didn’t know then was the US pricing, but Samsung has finally revealed that crucial information today.

Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor
Samsung

The flagship model is the 49-inch Odyssey G9, with dual-quad (5,120 x 1,440) 32:9 display, 1000r curve and HDR1000 (1,000 nit) brightness levels. Unlike the others, it uses Samsung’s QLED display tech that allows for the extra brightness and wider viewing angles. Available in white with black accents, it’s now shipping for $1,700 at select retailers and Samsung.com.

If that’s too much either in size or budget, you can opt for the Odyssey G7 in 27- and 32-inch sizes (shown below). Both are VA panels with HDR and very good 600-nit brightness levels, running at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Like the G9, they have “subtle” rear blue lighting and come with a matte black exterior. The Odyssey G7 is now available at Samsung.com and select stores for $700 (27-inch) and $800 (32-inch).

Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor
Engadget
Samsung, Odyssey, G7, G9, curved, monitors, 240Hz, 1-millisecond
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
