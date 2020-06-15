Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung revealed its first Odyssey gaming monitors back at CES 2020, and the acute curves and wild designs definitely made an impression on us. We also learned the specs, including the 240Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond response time and HDR capability of the QLED and VA panels. What we didn’t know then was the US pricing, but Samsung has finally revealed that crucial information today.

Samsung

The flagship model is the 49-inch Odyssey G9, with dual-quad (5,120 x 1,440) 32:9 display, 1000r curve and HDR1000 (1,000 nit) brightness levels. Unlike the others, it uses Samsung’s QLED display tech that allows for the extra brightness and wider viewing angles. Available in white with black accents, it’s now shipping for $1,700 at select retailers and Samsung.com.