Image credit: OnLeaks/Pigtou

Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera

It may go where OnePlus and others have gone before.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Leak of Samsung phone with pop-up camera
OnLeaks/Pigtou

Samsung has tried to do away with visible cameras on its phones in the past, but its next attempt might seem... familiar. Well-known leaker OnLeaks and Pigtou have posted renders of what they say is an upcoming Samsung phone (likely in the Galaxy A series) with a pop-up front facing camera. Much like the OnePlus 7 Pro and some other recent phones, you’d trade the slight inconvenience of waiting for the selfie camera to appear in return for an uninterrupted screen.

Many details are still unknown, although the back makes clear that it’s a budget device between the conventional fingerprint reader (no under-display tech here) and a conventional-looking trio of rear cameras. The 6.5-inch display would be the highlight — anything else would likely be secondary.

We wouldn’t expect an immediate launch given the lack of details. If this is accurate, though, this shows Samsung continuing to experiment with ways to eliminate bezels, hole punches and notches from its handsets, even though it’s willing to go with ‘safer’ designs for its flagships.

