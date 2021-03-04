Samsung adds a podcast section to its free-entertainment app

If you own a Samsung phone, you now have yet another way to listen to your favorite audio shows. The company has added a podcasts section to its Free app, which is where Samsung users can access a selection of complimentary TV shows, movies, games and news articles.

The section, officially known as Samsung Podcasts, is rolling out to Galaxy S21, S20, Note 20, S10 and Note 10 devices. As long as you’re logged into your Samsung account on Free, you can start listening. According to Samsung, there are “thousands” of podcasts to check out on the app, with popular networks like This American Life, NPR and iHeartMedia represented.