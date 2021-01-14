Samsung is bringing SmartThings dashboard to Android Auto

Samsung is bringing more cars into the SmartThings ecosystem. You’ll be able to start or stop the engine of compatible vehicles with the SmartThings app, and activate the heater or AC before you step inside your car. The feature won’t arrive until at least the third quarter of 2021.

The company has also teamed up with Google have teamed up to bring a SmartThings dashboard to Android Auto. As such, you’ll be able to control your smart home products or open your garage door from your dashboard after connecting it to a Samsung phone.