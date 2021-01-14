Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung is bringing SmartThings dashboard to Android Auto

You'll be able to control your car with the SmartThings app too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Samsung SmartThings car control
Samsung

Samsung is bringing more cars into the SmartThings ecosystem. You’ll be able to start or stop the engine of compatible vehicles with the SmartThings app, and activate the heater or AC before you step inside your car. The feature won’t arrive until at least the third quarter of 2021.

The company has also teamed up with Google have teamed up to bring a SmartThings dashboard to Android Auto. As such, you’ll be able to control your smart home products or open your garage door from your dashboard after connecting it to a Samsung phone.

At CES 2020, Samsung announced a partnership with Smartcar to bring SmartThings app compatibility to most new cars in the US. In October, it emerged that SmartThings support was coming to Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX Voice Assistant for hands-free smart home device control.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here.

