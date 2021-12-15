Samsung's Tab A8 adds a faster processor, more RAM and storage options

Over the last few years, Samsung’s Tab A line has been one of the few options for those trying to find a budget Android tablet. Early next year, the company will release the Tab A8 in the US. It's not an exciting update, but it does offer a handful of enhancements over its predecessor. Samsung says the new model features an “expanded” 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1,920 x 1,200 resolution TFT panel.

Internally, the Tab A8 has an octa-core processor the company claims is 10 percent faster than the CPU on the Snapdragon 662 that came with its predecessor. Samsung will also offer a 4GB variant of the tablet, in addition to a 3GB base model. The faster processor should make the device feel snappier, particularly if you go for the model with more RAM. For photos and videos, the Tab A8 comes with an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung

As for storage, the Tab A8 comes with 32GB standard, though you can also configure the tablet with up to 128GB of internal storage, a first for the line. If you need more space, you can add up to 1TB of additional storage through an included MicroSD slot. Powering everything is a 7,040mAh cell. Samsung didn’t share a battery life estimate, but last year we found the Tab A7, with the same capacity battery, could go 11 hours and 30 minutes in a video rundown test. The Tab A8 supports up to 15W fast charging, but only comes with a slower 7.75W power adapter inside the box. It keeps the headphone jack found on last year's models and you can expect it to ship with Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will hit store shelves in the US next month. Samsung will offer the tablet in three colors: Gray, Silver and Pink Gold. The company didn’t share pricing information. For context, the Tab A8’s predecessor started at $230 – though you could frequently find it on sale for less.