Watch Samsung detail its Micro LED TVs

We got a first look at Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup at CES 2021, but on Tuesday the company provided more information on details like pricing and availability. And we’ve crammed all of its biggest announcements in a video that clocks in at under 10 minutes. That includes additional details on its upcoming Frame and Neo QLED TVs . The latter will available in both 8K and 4K versions, with pricing starting in the $5,000 range for the higher resolution models.

But the star of the presentation was the company’s new Micro LED TV lineup. Samsung said 110-inch and 99-inch models will be available for consumers to buy by the end of March, with a smaller (but still massive) 88-inch set to follow in the fall and a 76-inch model in development.