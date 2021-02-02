Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

Samsung has shared pricing for its latest Frame TV models . The 43-inch version , which is the only one that can rotate between landscape and portrait orientations, will set you back $1,000. The Frame is also available in four other screen sizes between 50-inches and 75-inches , with the top-end model priced at $3,000. The 2021 lineup features enhanced AI and art recommendations. This time around, Samsung is also offering more bezel options to help the Frame fit in with your home’s decor. According to the company’s website, most of the models will ship in March, with the 75-inch version coming later in April.

The company also detailed pricing for its 2021 QLED TV lineup. Unlike the Neo models it announced at the same time this past CES, these don’t come with Mini-LED backlighting. The entry-level Q60A is available in eight different sizes, starting with the $550 43-inch model and costing as much as $2,600 for the 85-inch variant. The main feature that’s missing with the Q60A is native support for 4K at 120Hz, but it can still process those signals with Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo technology.