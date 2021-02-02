Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

Samsung has shared pricing for its . The , which is the only one that can rotate between landscape and portrait orientations, will set you back $1,000. The Frame is also available in four other screen sizes between and , with the top-end model priced at $3,000. The 2021 lineup features enhanced AI and art recommendations. This time around, Samsung is also offering more bezel options to help the Frame fit in with your home’s decor. According to the company’s website, most of the models will ship in March, with the 75-inch version coming later in April.
The company also detailed pricing for its 2021 QLED TV lineup. Unlike the it announced at the same time this past CES, these don’t come with Mini-LED backlighting. The entry-level is available in eight different sizes, starting with the $550 43-inch model and costing as much as $2,600 for the 85-inch variant. The main feature that’s missing with the Q60A is native support for 4K at 120Hz, but it can still process those signals with Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo technology.
Moving up, you have and , both of which come in four screen sizes ranging between 55-inches and 85-inches. Both also come with 4K 120Hz support out of the box. The Q70A lineup starts at $950, while the most affordable Q80A is $1,300. At the top end, you can expect to spend $3,000 on an 85-inch Q70A model and $3,700 for Q80A TV at the same size. All three lineups will ship throughout March and April.