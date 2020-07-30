Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now available for pre-order

And you can get up to $650 towards one if you trade in.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
The unlocked 5G version of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is now available for pre-order on the company’s website, and you could score a pretty nice discount. For a limited time, you can get a credit worth up to $650 — instead of just up to $410 — towards a Galaxy Z Flip 5G if you trade in another device. In case your phone has a cracked screen, you can still get up to $400 in credits instead of up just up to $280. The foldable phone normally costs $1,450, so the bigger trade-in rewards could help you decide, especially if you’re thinking of waiting for Samsung to unveil its next foldable device next week.

The original Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable we've tested so far this year, and the 5G version could be even better than its sibling thanks to a newer processor. It’s the first Galaxy device that uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset and is available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. Samsung says pre-orders will go through on August 6th and that the device will start shipping on August 7th. That’s also when the unlocked and carrier versions of the foldable phone will be available for purchase through AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile and Amazon.

Samsung is hosting its next Unpacked event next week and is expected to announce five new devices. One of them is the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which shares the original Fold’s book-like form factor. The other four are the Galaxy Buds Live with active noise cancelation, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Note 20.

In this article: Samsung, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, pre-order, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
