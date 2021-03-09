Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on March 17th

It was only two months ago that Samsung held an Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy S21, but the company is already sending out invites for another event it plans to hold on March 17th at 10 AM ET.

The moment of awesome we’ve all been waiting for: Unpacked, March 17, 2021. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/SvzP7ugttO — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 9, 2021

What could we see at the event? Well, this time last year we got our first look at the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung didn’t talk foldables at its January Unpacked event, so we could see something on that front. Another possibility is that we could get our first glimpse at the company’s rumored Exynos-powered Windows 10 PC with AMD GPU. However, if recent leaks are any indication, Samsung’s mid-range devices like those in the Galaxy A series could finally get their time in the limelight. Given their increasing importance to the company’s bottomline, we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case.