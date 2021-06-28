Samsung's new Wear OS watch will debut at Unpacked this summer

In addition to introducing its new Wear OS-based software for its upcoming smartwatches at MWC 2021 today, Samsung also confirmed that the first device to run that will debut at Unpacked this summer. It'll be under the company's Galaxy Watch portfolio and the interface will be called One UI Watch.

When Google announced the new Wear OS at I/O 2021, neither company had any details on actual hardware to share, besides a tease that Fitbit will be making premium smartwatches based on the platform. Samsung also said at the time that while it will continue to support Tizen OS on its existing devices, all of its upcoming smartwatches would run the new Wear OS.

At the MWC event today, Samsung didn't have much more hardware information either, besides a general timing. It said the "upcoming Galaxy Watch will be the first to feature the new unified platform and One UI Watch, which will make its debut at the Unpacked event later this summer."

With reports indicating there likely won't be a new Galaxy Note this year, there's an obvious hole to fill in Samsung's typical late-summer Unpacked launch lineup. Of course, the company probably has plenty up its sleeve in addition to the new Galaxy Watch. We still have yet to see a new foldable phone this year and it's possible Samsung will unveil one at Unpacked this summer. There's no official date for the event yet either, but based on previous years it'll likely take place in August.