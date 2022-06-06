Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD falls to a new all-time low Its heatsink counterpart is also cheaper than ever.

If you're in the market for some serious storage add-ons, now might be your chance. Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD is down to $66.49, a new all-time low. Its counterpart, the 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink, is also at the best price we've seen yet at $80.

Samsung's 980 Pro SSD supports read speeds up to 7,000MB/S, comes as a compact M.2 2280 form factor and uses a special thermal control algorithm to control heat levels with extended use. The SSD also includes Samsung Magician so you can monitor its health over time and includes a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography with your purchase.

If you're a PS5 owner looking to upgrade, the heatsink will offer better performance and reliability. Heatsink keeps the device from overheating and performance dropping on the PS5 or your PC by dispersing heat as it occurs.

If you prefer Western Digital's storage options, its WD_Black SN850X SSD is still part of a big sale, with a 57 percent discount bringing the 4TB model from $700 to $300. The smaller memory options also have significant price cuts, with the 2TB option down to $140 from $290 and the 1TB down to $78 from $160.