Sponsored Links

Why you can trust us
Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD falls to a new all-time low

Its heatsink counterpart is also cheaper than ever.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD
Samsung
Sarah Fielding
Sarah Fielding|June 7, 2023 5:25 AM

If you're in the market for some serious storage add-ons, now might be your chance. Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD is down to $66.49, a new all-time low. Its counterpart, the 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink, is also at the best price we've seen yet at $80. 

SAMSUNG 1TB 980 PRO SSD
SAMSUNG

SAMSUNG 1TB 980 PRO SSD

It's currently 17 percent off.

$66 at Amazon

Samsung's 980 Pro SSD supports read speeds up to 7,000MB/S, comes as a compact M.2 2280 form factor and uses a special thermal control algorithm to control heat levels with extended use. The SSD also includes Samsung Magician so you can monitor its health over time and includes a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography with your purchase. 

If you're a PS5 owner looking to upgrade, the heatsink will offer better performance and reliability. Heatsink keeps the device from overheating and performance dropping on the PS5 or your PC by dispersing heat as it occurs. 

If you prefer Western Digital's storage options, its WD_Black SN850X SSD is still part of a big sale, with a 57 percent discount bringing the 4TB model from $700 to $300. The smaller memory options also have significant price cuts, with the 2TB option down to $140 from $290 and the 1TB down to $78 from $160.  

Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD falls to a new all-time low
thebuyersguide
news
gear
engadgetdeals
western digital
SSD
Shopping
streamshopping
heatsink
samsung 980 pro ssd
Samsung
Commerce