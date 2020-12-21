Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro leak confirms Apple-like surround sound feature

Samsung currently has three models of Galaxy Buds earphones, including the original Buds, Buds+ and bean-shaped Buds Live — the latter its first with active noise cancellation (ANC). However, as rumored, a fourth model called the Buds Pro is set to join the lineup, according to a leak from Samsung’s Galaxy Store seen by XDA and in an APK teardown. It appears to have a new design that should improve passive noise cancellation, along with a feature called 3D spatial audio that likely works like Apple’s AirPods feature of (nearly) the same name.
The Buds Pro earphones most closely resemble the Buds+ because of the soft in-ear tips, though the shape is somewhere between the Buds+ and Buds Live. According to the renders, they’ll come in black, white and a soft blue/purple color.