Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is on sale for as low as $700 right now The sale brings the S23 Ultra down to $975 at Amazon and Best Buy.

The base model Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage has dropped back down to a record low of $700 at Amazon and Best Buy. It's dropped to this price a few times before, which is a full $100 off the list price after a 13 percent discount. The deal applies to all four colorways, too, so you can pick between Cream, Green, Lavender or Phantom Black. The bigger 512GB size is also $100 off, making that configuration $760 after a 12 percent discount. If you play a lot of games or take a lot of pics, you may want to go that route. The sale also applies to the larger Galaxy S23+ and the S23 Ultra, which are $150 and $225 off, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch screen with an extra bright, full-HD display and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Three cameras on the back include a 50MP wide-angle, a 10MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing selfie cam captures 12MP. It uses the latest generation octa-core Snapdragon 8 processor and has a battery that can handle up to 22 hours of video playback.

You get a larger, 6.6-inch screen on the S23+ along with a bigger battery that Samsung says can get up to 27 hours. We clocked 25 hours in our rundown tests but that's still an impressive life for a smartphone — and even beats the S23 Ultra. Our deputy editor Cherlynn Low also called out the vibrant display and fast performance from the Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chip in her review, ultimately saying it "ranks up there as one of the best Android phones around." The S23+ is currently down to $850 for the 256GB size and $970 in the 512GB capacity.

As for the S23 Ultra, we named it one of the best Android smartphones and one of the best smartphones in general in our guide. Usually $1,200, the 256GB model is currently $975 after a 19 percent discount at either Amazon or Best Buy. The model with a 512GB storage capacity is down to $1,155 or $225 off the list price. The Ultra received a review score of 89 from our senior review writer, Sam Rutherford. He gave props to the brilliant display, long battery life and overall speedy performance. But what really stood out was the S23 Ultra's photographic capabilities. Sam has no doubt that the 200MP camera could potentially "film Hollywood-grade movies" but that to get the most out of the impressive cameras and accompanying software, you really need to know what you're doing.

