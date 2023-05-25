Samsung's HW-Q900C premium soundbar launches today for $1,400

Samsung has introduced a new entry into its flagship Q-series soundbar lineup. If the HW-Q990C soundbar it debuted at CES earlier this year is the series' top-of-the-line model, then the new HW-Q900C soundbar is the next one in terms of features and specs. The HW-Q900C features 7.1.2 channels of Wireless Dolby Atmos sound, whereas the HW-Q990C is an 11.1.4-channel soundbar.

While the HW-Q990C has more front and surround channels for more immersive sounds, both models support Samsung's Q-Symphony 3.0. The technology allows you to play audio from your soundbar and your TV's speakers at the same time, so long as they're connected with either an HDMI or an optical cable. Samsung says Q-Symphony provides "an excellent surround sound experience" that makes it seems as if you're actually in the movie. That said, you can only activate Q-Symphony if you have a compatible 2020-to-2023 model Samsung TV.

In addition, the HW-Q900C comes with SpaceFit Sound Pro, which can analyze your environment and automatically optimize audio output for you. Its adaptive sound and adaptive voice amplifier features promise optimized audio for dialogue, as well, so you can hear voices better even at low volumes and in a noisy room.

In game mode pro, the soundbar utilizes its up-firing speakers and strong woofers for 3D optimized sound while playing on select consoles, such as the PS5. The HW-Q900C also supports AirPlay 2 that makes it easy to pair with the iPhone and other Apple devices. Finally, it has the ability to follow voice commands, but you'd need to have Amazon Echo Device to be able to use this feature.

The HW-Q990C is now available for $1,400. While you can find the HW-Q990C soundbar for just a bit more right now, note that the older model launched with a $2,300 price tag.