Samsung's latest Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds are too cute

Pokémon might be a Japanese franchise, but, like people around the world, South Korean conglomerate Samsung continues to show a kinship to the series with its latest Pokémon-themed products. The electronics company has announced the release of its new Pokémon Packs, with three new Galaxy Buds 2 cases designed to look like Jigglypuff, Ditto and Snorlax. Along with the adorable case, the packs feature corresponding stickers and a choice of the Galaxy Buds 2 for KRW 129,000 ($99) or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for KRW 199,000 ($152).

Samsung had started off this series of sorts with a classic option, launching Poké Ball cases for its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and standard edition headphones in May 2022. The limited edition item sold out within an hour, so it's no surprise the company wanted to release a few more Pokémon-themed options. The Pokémon edition of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone had a similar response, with the KRW 1,280,000 ($979) device selling out within minutes.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone have also previously gotten the Pokémon treatment courtesy of a Poké Ball-covered watch strap and phone case. As for Jigglypuff, Ditto and Snorlax, these adorable cases are only available in Samsung's native South Korea and, like the Poké Ball edition, probably on eBay soon.

