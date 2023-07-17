Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K display will cost $1,599 when it arrives in August

Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K monitor is coming to the United States — finally giving Mac and PC users alike a chance to pick it up for $1,599. The tech giant announced its first 5K monitor at CES in January and launched it this June in South Korea.

Samsung designed the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K monitor for creatives, with HDR 600 support, a matte display to reduce glares and Eye Saver Mode for long days tolling away. The company's first 5K monitor also has a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, 99 percent DCI-P3 and 221 pixels per inch. Plus, you can calibrate the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor through the SmartThings app in either Basic mode, which adjusts gamma settings and white balance, or Professional mode, which controls luminance and color temperature or space. It includes a 4K camera and is compatible with either a PC or Mac.

Interestingly, the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor costs exactly the same as its competitor, the 27-inch Apple Studio Display — which first came out in early 2022. At the time, we gave the Studio Display an 80 rating due to features such as a so-so webcam, 60Hz refresh rate and single-zone backlighting. The ViewFinity S9 5K has the same refresh rate but offers a few better features than Apple's Studio Display (or at least includes them without any extra cost). Apple is charging another $400 to adjust your monitor's height and angle and a whopping $2,299 if you also want a nano-texture glass display. Plus, the S9 5K has a 4K webcam versus Apple's 12MP option. All in all, unless you're an Apple or nothing shopper, Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K might be a better choice for the price. Check it out for yourself in stores this August.

