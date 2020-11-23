Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Trae Patton/Peacock

What's on TV this week: 'Saved by the Bell'

Also new this week: 'Mad Max' and 'Peninsula' in 4K and 'Superintelligence.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
5m ago
SAVED BY THE BELL -- "The Todd Capsule" Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Berkley as Jessica Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris
Trae Patton/Peacock

This week we’ll celebrate Thanksgiving in the US, and nostalgia will be all over TV screens and Peacock resurrects Saved by the Bell with a cast that includes new younger actors and several of the stars from the original show.

Other throwbacks include Mad Max on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a Buck Rogers box set, but for something newer you can check out Peninsula, a sequel to the excellent Korean zombie movie Train to Busan as it arrives on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Netflix’s latest feature film is Mosul, along with its Hillbilly Elegy movie. Criterion is also releasing a special edition of Netflix’s Martin Scorsese feature The Irishman, however it’s sadly only available in 1080p Blu-ray without the benefit of 4K and Dolby Vision HDR.

For an all-new option, try Superintelligence on HBO Max, where Melissa McCarthy stars as a woman chosen by an all-powerful AI for surveillance via her various connected devices.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Mad Max (4K)

  • Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (4K)

  • The Irishman (Criterion)

  • Deadly Games (4K)

  • Buck Rogers in the 25th Century

  • Ava

  • Better Call Saul (S5)

  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC)

  • Football Manager (PC)

  • Vigor (PS4)

  • BFF or Die (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • More Dark (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Tesla Force (Xbox One)

  • Landflix Odyssey (PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Tuesday

  • Hillbilly Elegy, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Wonderoos (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders Holiday Special, Netflix, 3 AM

  • A Teacher, Hulu, 3 AM

  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

  • Moonshiners (season premiere), Discovery, 8 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM

  • Transplant, NBC, 10 PM

  • Tosh.0 (series finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

  • Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Saved by the Bell (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Heroes of Lucha Libre (S1), Crackle, 3 AM

  • Uncle Frank, Amazon Prime 3 AM

  • Happiest Season, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Great Pretender (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • Women of Worth, NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM

  • The Mystery of DB Cooper, HBO, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • I Can See Your Voice, Fox, 9 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Mosul, Netflix, 3 AM

  • 12 Dates of Christmas, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Craftopia, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Full Bloom, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Superintelligence, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Flight Attendant (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Texas 6 (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond (season finale), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Valley of Tears, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Ravens/Steelers, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, ABC, 9 PM

  • I Can See Your Voice, Fox, 9 PM

Friday

  • The Mandalorian Disney+, 3 AM

  • Sugar Rush Christmas (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Virgin River (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Black Beauty, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Great British Baking Show (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Barrier, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Riding with Sugar, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Call, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Over Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Dear Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Illumination presents Minions Holiday Special, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (season finale), Peacock, 9 PM

  • Wilmore (season finale), Peacock, 9 PM

  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • The Movie Show (series premiere), Syfy, 11:30 PM

  • ELeague, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Start-Up, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Uncanny Counter (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Oklahoma/West Virginia college football, ABC, 7:30 PM

  • Earth's Great Seasons, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Finding My Daughter, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Bahrain GP, ESPN2, 9:05 AM

  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM

  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM

  • The Reagans, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Supermarket Sweep, ABC, 8 PM

  • Once Upon A Main Street, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Spanish Princess (season finale), Starz, 8 PM

  • Bears/Packers, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • The Undoing (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond (season finale), AMC, 9 PM

  • Card Sharks, ABC, 10 PM

  • Fargo (season finale), FX, 10 PM

  • Moonbase 8 Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
