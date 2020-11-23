What's on TV this week: 'Saved by the Bell'

For an all-new option, try Superintelligence on HBO Max, where Melissa McCarthy stars as a woman chosen by an all-powerful AI for surveillance via her various connected devices.
Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
Mad Max (4K)
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (4K)
The Irishman (Criterion)
Deadly Games (4K)
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
Ava
Better Call Saul (S5)
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Football Manager (PC)
Vigor (PS4)
BFF or Die (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
More Dark (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Tesla Force (Xbox One)
Landflix Odyssey (PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
Tuesday
Hillbilly Elegy, Netflix, 3 AM
Wonderoos (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Dragons: Rescue Riders Holiday Special, Netflix, 3 AM
A Teacher, Hulu, 3 AM
NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
Moonshiners (season premiere), Discovery, 8 PM
Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
FBI, CBS, 9 PM
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM
Transplant, NBC, 10 PM
Tosh.0 (series finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM
Wednesday
Saved by the Bell (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Heroes of Lucha Libre (S1), Crackle, 3 AM
Uncle Frank, Amazon Prime 3 AM
Happiest Season, Hulu, 3 AM
Great Pretender (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Netflix, 3 AM
The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM
House of Payne, BET, 8 PM
Women of Worth, NBC, 8 PM
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM
The Mystery of DB Cooper, HBO, 9 PM
Sistas, BET, 9 PM
I Can See Your Voice, Fox, 9 PM
S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
For Life, ABC, 10 PM
Thursday
Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM
Mosul, Netflix, 3 AM
12 Dates of Christmas, HBO Max, 3 AM
Craftopia, HBO Max, 3 AM
Full Bloom, HBO Max, 3 AM
Superintelligence, HBO Max, 3 AM
The Flight Attendant (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM
Texas 6 (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (season finale), AMC+, 3 AM
Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM
Valley of Tears, HBO Max, 3 AM
Ravens/Steelers, NBC, 8:20 PM
The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, ABC, 9 PM
I Can See Your Voice, Fox, 9 PM
Friday
The Mandalorian Disney+, 3 AM
Sugar Rush Christmas (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
Virgin River (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
Black Beauty, Disney+, 3 AM
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, Netflix, 3 AM
The Great British Baking Show (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
The Barrier, Netflix, 3 AM
Riding with Sugar, Netflix, 3 AM
The Call, Netflix, 3 AM
Over Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Disney+, 3 AM
Dear Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
Illumination presents Minions Holiday Special, NBC, 8:30 PM
The Amber Ruffin Show (season finale), Peacock, 9 PM
Wilmore (season finale), Peacock, 9 PM
Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
The Movie Show (series premiere), Syfy, 11:30 PM
ELeague, TBS, 12 AM
Saturday
Start-Up, Netflix, 3 AM
Uncanny Counter (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
Oklahoma/West Virginia college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
Earth's Great Seasons, BBC America, 8 PM
Finding My Daughter, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
Sunday
F1 Bahrain GP, ESPN2, 9:05 AM
Pandora, CW, 8 PM
Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
The Reagans, Showtime, 8 PM
Supermarket Sweep, ABC, 8 PM
Once Upon A Main Street, Lifetime, 8 PM
The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
The Spanish Princess (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
Bears/Packers, NBC, 8:20 PM
Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
The Undoing (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC, 9 PM
NCIS: NO, CBS, 9:30 PM
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
Card Sharks, ABC, 10 PM
Fargo (season finale), FX, 10 PM
Moonbase 8 Showtime, 11 PM
All times listed are ET.