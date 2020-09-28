Peacock's 'Saved By The Bell' reboot premieres on November 25th

One of Peacock’s most high-profile original series at last has a release date. The Saved By The Bell reboot will start streaming on November 25th, just in time for you to ignore your family over Thanksgiving weekend while binging it.

Peacock is tapping into the nostalgia factor here, as it’s bringing back some of the original show’s stars. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) has somehow schemed his way to become governor of California, and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) is the state’s first lady. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez also reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and AC Slater. They take starring roles, while Gosselaar and Thiessen are members of the recurring cast.