Peacock's 'Saved By The Bell' reboot premieres on November 25th

Zack Morris is governor of California, which is both surprising and totally logical.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
35m ago
The original cast of Saved By The Bell
One of Peacock’s most high-profile original series at last has a release date. The Saved By The Bell reboot will start streaming on November 25th, just in time for you to ignore your family over Thanksgiving weekend while binging it.

Peacock is tapping into the nostalgia factor here, as it’s bringing back some of the original show’s stars. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) has somehow schemed his way to become governor of California, and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) is the state’s first lady. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez also reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and AC Slater. They take starring roles, while Gosselaar and Thiessen are members of the recurring cast.

The gist this time around is that Zack faces some resistance after he closes too many underfunded high schools in California. He suggests sending kids who’ve been affected by the move to some of the more affluent schools in the state, including his alma mater, Bayside High. Hijinks, I assume, ensue. Zack, Kelly and Jessie all have kids at Bayside, where Slater is a PE teacher.

It’s too early to tell whether the Saved By The Bell reboot will be good, but it at least has a strong pedigree behind the scenes. Tracey Wigfield, the mastermind behind the terrific Great News, is the creator and executive producer of the series.

