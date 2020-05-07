'Second Extinction' looks like 'Destiny' with dinosaurs

One of the surprise games that Microsoft showed off during its recent Inside Xbox stream was Second Extinction, a new co-op shooter that combines elements of Destiny 2 with Left for Dead and features dinosaurs. As far as video games go, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better elevator pitch.
In Second Extinction, it's up to you and up to two other friends to navigate a post-apocalyptic world dominated by mutated dinosaurs. They'll be a variety of unique reptiles to take on, each with their own particular approach to combat. When the game first comes out, you'll be able to pick from four different characters, with more to come later.