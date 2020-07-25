Latest in Gear

Image credit: Segway

Save $120 on Segway's ES2 foldable electric scooter at Wellbots

Use Engadget's exclusive code to get the scooter for less.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
3h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Segway Ninebot ES2 electric scooter
Segway
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Electric scooters can be a convenient way to get across town, but many are quite expensive. Now you can get one of Segway’s for less: Wellbots has a deal exclusively for Engadget readers that knocks $120 off Segway’s Ninebot ES2 foldable electric scooter when you use the code ENGADGET120 at checkout. That brings the final price down to $469, and most will pay exactly that because Wellbots offers free shipping and no sales tax outside NY.

Buy Segway ES2 at Wellbots - $469

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the ES2 (the previous low was $479 on Amazon), and the deal runs while supplies last, so it’s worth grabbing now if you’ve been eyeing an electric scooter.

Electric scooters may be impractical for some, but they can come in handy if you live in a big city or a suburb in which only a few miles stands between you and most of the places you go. The ES2 has a 700W motor and can reach a maximum speed of 15.5mph. It also uses a combination of electric and mechanical breaks so you have a bit more control over your riding than you would with some other scooters.

Its battery charges up in 3.5 hours and it uses a smart battery management system to keep the cells in check when it comes to efficiency and safety. The scooter weighs 27.6 pounds, which is a bit too heavy to comfortably carry it from place to place, but it does fold down with one touch to a more compact shape. It’ll easily fit in the trunk of a car if you want to take it on a trip with you, or in a small storage space for the day. It even has a mobile app that you can use to keep track of travel stats, manage customizable lights and cruise control and lock the scooter for safe keeping when you’re not using it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, segway, segway es2, electric scooters, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

View
Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

View
Google will replace Nest thermostats affected by 'w5' WiFi error

Google will replace Nest thermostats affected by 'w5' WiFi error

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr