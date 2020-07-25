Save $120 on Segway's ES2 foldable electric scooter at Wellbots

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the ES2 (the previous low was $479 on Amazon), and the deal runs while supplies last, so it’s worth grabbing now if you’ve been eyeing an electric scooter.

Electric scooters may be impractical for some, but they can come in handy if you live in a big city or a suburb in which only a few miles stands between you and most of the places you go. The ES2 has a 700W motor and can reach a maximum speed of 15.5mph. It also uses a combination of electric and mechanical breaks so you have a bit more control over your riding than you would with some other scooters.

Its battery charges up in 3.5 hours and it uses a smart battery management system to keep the cells in check when it comes to efficiency and safety. The scooter weighs 27.6 pounds, which is a bit too heavy to comfortably carry it from place to place, but it does fold down with one touch to a more compact shape. It’ll easily fit in the trunk of a car if you want to take it on a trip with you, or in a small storage space for the day. It even has a mobile app that you can use to keep track of travel stats, manage customizable lights and cruise control and lock the scooter for safe keeping when you’re not using it.

