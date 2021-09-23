Amazon knocks $100 off Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Despite being more than a year old, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds remain our favorites if you're looking for the best sound quality you can get. But they're pretty pricey at $300, and we rarely see them drop lower than $250. But both Amazon and Sennheiser direct have them right now for $200, or $100 off their normal price, making it a great time to upgrade to a better pair of wireless earbuds without completely emptying your wallet.

Sennheiser brought its audio expertise into its wireless earbuds and it resulted in stellar audio quality that remains unmatched. Out of the box, the True Wireless 2 have a warm, inviting tone, with an audio profile that highlights the subtle details in songs. You're able to customize the EQ in its companion mobile app if you want more bass or something similar, but these buds don't require the manual adjustments that some other earbuds do to sound their best. The active noise-cancellation is good as well, blocking out most surrounding noises, but unlike other buds, there are no ANC levels to choose from — just on and off.

We also appreciate the True Wireless 2's small, comfortable size, customizable controls and handy mobile app. As far as battery life goes, these buds should last for seven hours before they need more juice and unfortunately they don't support wireless charging. But our biggest complaint about Sennheiser's buds have always been their high price tag — and this sale fixes that.

But if the True Wireless 2 still fall outside your budget, Amazon has the white model of the Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds on sale as well for $90. That's $100 off their normal price and a record low. These are the company's midrange wireless buds and they were just replaced by the CX Plus series. The CX 400BT have a 7mm dynamic driver, customizable controls, voice assistant support and up to 20 hours of battery life with its case.

