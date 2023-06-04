'Senua's Saga: Hellblade II' will arrive in 2024

It's been a while since our last look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, but Microsoft made sure to include it in the Xbox Games Showcase. The sequel finally has a release window too: it's coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024. Naturally, Game Pass subscribers will have access to it from the jump.

The latest trailer opens with Senua crawling through a narrow opening into a vast cave. It only takes a few seconds for things to become a little unsettling, thanks to eerie whispers and moving walls. The new clip of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which is being built in Unreal Engine 5, is beautifully detailed, with light reflecting off of a pool of water and bouncing around the cave. For what it's worth, Microsoft says the footage was captured on an Xbox Series X.

