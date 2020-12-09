Sharp's first Alexa-ready microwave ovens are optimized for popcorn

If you’d like an Alexa-savvy microwave but would like something more advanced than the AmazonBasics model, you’re in luck — especially if you tend to snack during movies. Sharp has unveiled its first Alexa-capable countertop microwaves, the mid-size 1.1 cubic foot SMC1139FS and the larger, more family-oriented 1.4 cubic foot SMC1449FS. Both ovens will take the expected voice commands from Alexa devices for tasks like defrosting meat, but they’re also uniquely tuned for Orville Redenbacher popcorn. Ask Amazon’s helper to “microwave classic popcorn” and a standard bag should be ready for your next at-home movie.

The range of commands varies based on the model. While the base model has roughly 30 voice commands and 10 more voice-only presets, the larger SMC1449FS has over 70 commands and about 50 voice-only presets for food ranging from broccoli to chicken wings. You shouldn’t be left scrambling if you don’t have microwave cooking instructions, at least with the bigger version.