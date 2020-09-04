Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Crunchyroll/Adult Swim

A 13-episode 'Shenmue' anime series is on the way

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are teaming up on the new show.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago
Shenmue
Crunchyroll/Adult Swim

After years of waiting, Shenmue fans crowdfunded a new game last year, and now the story of Ryo Hazuki will be told through a new anime series. Announced during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, the show will be a co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, with Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki executive producing.

They’re promising more info on the show tomorrow during an industry panel session at noon ET (perhaps including a teaser trailer?), but for viewers in the US, you’ll be able to see the show when it airs on Adult Swim. It will also stream everywhere outside of Japan and mainland China via Crunchyroll.

All we have to see so far is a single image, but One Punch Man director Sakurai Chikara will helm this series, and production is being handled by Telecom Animation Film.

