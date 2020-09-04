A 13-episode 'Shenmue' anime series is on the way

After years of waiting, Shenmue fans crowdfunded a new game last year, and now the story of Ryo Hazuki will be told through a new anime series. Announced during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, the show will be a co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, with Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki executive producing.

They’re promising more info on the show tomorrow during an industry panel session at noon ET (perhaps including a teaser trailer?), but for viewers in the US, you’ll be able to see the show when it airs on Adult Swim. It will also stream everywhere outside of Japan and mainland China via Crunchyroll.