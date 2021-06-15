Switch-exclusive 'Shin Megami Tensei V' comes out on November 12th

Atlus will release Shin Megami Tensei V on November 12th, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during its E3 Direct. The latest entry in the long-running JRPG series, SMT V was first teased all the way back in 2017. As with past SMT games (and spin-offs like Persona), much of the gameplay revolves around fighting demons, which you can try to convince to join your party. As you add more demons to your roster, you can fuse them in different combinations to create more powerful entities.